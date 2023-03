This striking shell-shaped temple in the Andean foothills is a tranquil spot to relax – even for those who don't ascribe to the Baha'í faith – with an extensive area of native gardens and picnic tables overlooking the city (that is, on smog-free days!).

To get here, take metro Línea 4 to the Grecia station, catch bus 506 to Diagonal Las Torres and then walk north along Alvaro Casanova to the temple access road. It's a tough uphill walk, so you may prefer a taxi.