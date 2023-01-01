This slick, privately operated fashion museum comprises a vast and exquisite permanent collection of Western clothing – 20th-century designers are particularly well represented.

Star attractions include John Lennon's jacket from 1966, the 'cone bra' Jean Paul Gaultier designed for Madonna and an evening gown donned by Lady Diana in 1981. Note, however, that only a fraction of items from the 10,000-piece collection are on display at any given time. Lighthearted temporary exhibits have ranged from a Michael Jackson tribute and a 'Back to the 80s' show to a fútbol-themed exhibit featuring athletic wear from the World Cup held in Chile in 1962. The airy on-site cafe is a fashionable spot for coffee or lunch.

From Escuela Militar metro station, grab a taxi or take bus 425 from the east side of Américo Vespucio (you need a Bip! card) and get off at the intersection with Av Vitacura.