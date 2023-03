This gorgeous urban oasis was created, as the name suggests, in celebration of the Chilean bicentennial. In addition to more than 4000 trees, a peaceful location alongside the Río Mapocho and access to city bike paths, the park features inviting chaise lounges and sun umbrellas, plus state-of-the-art playground equipment for kids.

It's a quick taxi ride from the Tobalaba metro station, or hop on bus 405 and get off at Av Alonso de Córdova (three blocks east of the park).