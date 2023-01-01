During Chile’s last dictatorship some 4500 political prisoners were tortured and 241 were exe­cuted at Villa Grimaldi by the now-disbanded National Intelligence Directorate (DINA). The compound was razed in the last days of Pinochet’s dictatorship – no doubt to conceal evidence of torture – but after the return of democracy it was turned into a powerful memorial park known as Parque por la Paz.

Each element of the park symbolizes one aspect of the atrocities and visits here are fascinating but harrowing – be sensitive about taking pictures as other visitors may be former detainees or family members. Check the website ahead of time to arrange a guided tour. Take Transantiago bus D09 (you need a Bip! card) from right outside the Av Vespucio exit of Plaza Egaña metro station; it drops you opposite.