This fine art museum is housed in the stately neoclassical Palacio de Bellas Artes, built as part of Chile's centenary celebrations in 1910. The museum features an excellent permanent collection of Chilean art. There are free guided tours starting at 10:30am daily (except January and February, when they begin at noon).

Look out for works by Luis Vargas Rosas, member of the Abstraction Creation group, along with fellow Chilean Roberto Matta, whose work is also well represented.