Exposed concrete, stripped wood and glass are the materials local architect Cristián Undurraga chose for the stunningly simple Museo de Artes Visuales. The contents of the four open-plan galleries are as impressive as the building: top-notch modern engravings, sculptures, paintings and photography form the regularly changing temporary exhibitions.

Admission includes the Museo Arqueológico de Santiago (MAS; Santiago Archeological Museum), tucked away on the top floor. The low-lit room with dark walls and wooden floors makes an atmospheric backdrop for a small but quality collection of Diaguita, San Pedro and Molle ceramics, Mapuche jewelry and more.