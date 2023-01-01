Museo de Artes Visuales

Santiago

Exposed concrete, stripped wood and glass are the materials local architect Cristián Undurraga chose for the stunningly simple Museo de Artes Visuales. The contents of the four open-plan galleries are as impressive as the building: top-notch modern engravings, sculptures, paintings and photography form the regularly changing temporary exhibitions.

Admission includes the Museo Arqueológico de Santiago (MAS; Santiago Archeological Museum), tucked away on the top floor. The low-lit room with dark walls and wooden floors makes an atmospheric backdrop for a small but quality collection of Diaguita, San Pedro and Molle ceramics, Mapuche jewelry and more.

