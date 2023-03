Take a break from the chaos of the Centro with an afternoon stroll through this lovingly manicured park. It was just a rocky hill until 19th-century mayor Benjamín Vicuña Mackenna had it transformed into one of the city's most memorable green spaces.

A web of trails and steep stone stairs leads you through terraces to the Torre Mirador at the top, and there are a scattering of chapels and other interesting buildings in between. There's a free elevator to the top if you want to save your legs.