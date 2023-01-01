This barrio within a barrio, roughly bordered by Recoleta, Loreto, Bellavista and Dominica streets, is the heart of Santiago's immigrant communities, particularly Koreans, Chinese and Arabs. The colorful, slightly run-down blocks are lined with antique buildings and illuminated by neon signs; a soundtrack of cumbia always seems to keep the beat in the background.

Come to poke around the bare-bones ethnic supermarkets, feast on street food, or wander through the clothing market to watch the locals haggling over dresses and Chinese slippers.