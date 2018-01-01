Lemuy Island Tour from Castro

The tour starts at the passengers’ hotel or at Castro's port for cruises, heading to Chonchi, where we will arrive 20 minutes later. There we will visit the church (called San Carlos de Borroneo) which was finished in 1859 and it is completely made of wood following a neoclassical style. Passengers will be able to see the original ornaments and saints brought by Spanish Catholic priests. Then we will go to Chonchi’s Museum of Traditions, where we will be able to see how settlers used to live and the objects they used to have. Next we part towards the south, 8km further and bordering Yal Channel we arrive to Huicha dock from where we will board the ferry to cross to Chulchuy dock. This trip to Lemuy Island takes about 15 minutes. We go through cultivated hills heading to Ichuac, which used to be the old port for boat to Chonchi. We will stop near the church to take some pictures. The trip goes on past Puqueldon, where we will stop at Yayanes Park, a 25,000 m2 site, ideal for a close encounter with nature and Chiloe native forest and birds. Lunch will be served here in the park restaurant, where passengers will enjoy a variety of delicious traditional dishes. After lunch we will continue the tour stopping at a viewpoint from where smaller islands can be seen such as Quehui, Chelin and more. With good weather, we will be able to see the Andes mountain range and volcanoes such as Michimahuida. The tour will continue along a very narrow road where we will have sea at both sides. This road will take us to Detif town where we will visit its beautiful church. After this, we take the road back to Castro, to the passengers’ hotel. The tour includes transport, lunch and all the fees of the trip such as the entrance to the museum and the park.