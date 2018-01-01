Welcome to Chiloé
Immediately apparent are changes in architecture and cuisine: tejuelas, the famous Chilote wood shingles; palafitos (houses mounted on stilts along the water's edge); the iconic wooden churches (16 of which are Unesco World Heritage sites); and the renowned meat, potato and seafood stew, curanto. A closer look reveals a rich spiritual culture that is based on a distinctive mythology of witchcraft, ghost ships and forest gnomes.
All of the above is weaved among landscapes that are wet, windswept and lush, with undulating hills, wild and remote national parks, and dense forests, giving Chiloé a distinct flavor unique in South America.
Top experiences in Chiloé
Chiloé activities
Chiloé Island Highlights Full-Day Tour from Puerto Montt
This full-day tour will leave from Puerto Montt early in the morning and take the Panamericana Route 5 towards south for about 80 miles to reach the town of Pargua.In Pargua we take a ferry that will allow us to cross the Chacao Canal and reach the Isla Grande de Chiloe.There we go to the town of Chacao, one of the oldest villages of the island founded in 1567 which has a typical square where stands a curious and picturesque building of strong color. Visit the church, which is in addition to the more than 150 churches in Chiloé as well as many National Monuments. Then we will go to the city of Ancud, visit the Plaza de Armas, the Church, the crafts market, the Museum, the Gulf of Quitalmahue, Cerro Huaihuén and Fort San Antonio, historic site located in the uptown built in the late eighteenth century, all in the midst of stories of customs and myths of one of the larger islands of South America. Please note that tickets to the Museum of Ancud are not included. Later we will go to Castro, capital of Chiloé Island, visit the local Church of Castro which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2000, handicrafts market and the Mirador del Barrio Gamboa to appreciate the famous "Palafitos" typical constructions made wooden pillars on water.We finish our tour visiting Dalcahue, famous for its craft fair on Sundays where locals bring from the outer islands of the archipelagos the most varied handicrafts for marketing. During the tour we will have time for lunch in a typical restaurant Chiloé Island (own expense).
Chiloé National Park Private Tour from Castro
Our tour begins with the transfer of passengers from the port and then take appropriate heading south towards the sector of the city of Chonchi, to visit the Church of San Carlos de Borromeo (Heritage), whose construction is style Neoclassical. Then we go to the museum of traditions Chonchi, to get a taste of what is the Chiloe culture.After that we will continue our tour through the best farmland of the island, between old houses testify to the dating of the settlement. After 20 minutes we arrive at Huillinco, village who came to the port of 1935 as support of the settlers installed on the coast. Today it is a place with a beach, inn and guest house. Its port function was lost with the opening of the route to Cucao, only in 1983.Our journey continues to the coastline along Lake Huillinco to the village of Cucao, which is an ancient Indian village in 1734 already had chapel. Since the mid-eighteenth century was visited by Jesuit missionaries as a first stop circulating mission. Today there are milestones of significance since the 1960 tsunami devastated its oldest buildings. At the mouth of the lake is a bridge for vehicles to cross the Chanquín sector where we enter the National Park Chiloé, which is located on the western slopes of the Cordillera de la Costa mountain range called Piuchén. Here, consisting of a solid summits with heights between 500 and 800 m.The park is divided into three areas: The Chepu sector (7800 ha), Metalqui Islet (50 hectares) and Anay (35207 Ha) Sector. Since Chanquin begin our tour through a path that crosses the path the Tepual, which lasts for about 1 hour.
Day Trip to Ancud and Chiloe from Puerto Varas
Tours from Puerto Varas. You will arrive at Pargua Community to board one of the ferries that carry people and vehicles from Pargua and Chacao. After sailing for about 30 minutes on the Pacific Ocean through Chacao Channel, you will arrive at Chacao village where a typical square is one of the attractions. Nice and picturesque constructions stand out. We will visit the wooden church in addition to the more than 150 churches existing in Chiloè. Most of them are declared National Monuments. Next stop is the City of Ancud where we´ll enjoy a spectacular view from the Huaihuen Hill lookout. Visit to Arena Gruesa (thick sand) beach, and San Antonio fortress, which is an old Spanish fortress dating back to 18th century. Visit to the interactive and handicraft museum of Ancud, Municipal Market, downtown and Costanera avenue (promenade). The myths, customs, traditions and magical tales will be narrated by our guides. The passengers will be immersed into the interesting world of the unknown that surrounds this island called Chiloé. During the tour we have the chance to stop at a typical restaurant (food not included). Return to Puerto Varas and the respective hotels.
Day Trip to Ancud and Chiloe from Puerto Montt
Departing from Puerto Montt and after crossing the Chacao Channel we´ll be arriving at Chacao Village where a typical square is one of the attractions among others.Nice and picturesque constructions stand out in this Village. We will visit the wooden church in addition to the more than 150 churches existing in Chiloè. Most of them are declared National Monuments. We will continue to the City of Ancud where we´ll enjoy a spectacular view from the Huaihuen Hill lookout. Visit to Arena Gruesa (thick sand) beach, San Antonio fortress, which is an old Spanish fortress dating back to 18th century. Visit to the Interactive and handicraft museum of Ancud, Municipal Market, downtown and Costanera avenue (promenade).The myths, customs, traditions and magical tales will be narrated by our guides. The passengers will be immersed into the interesting world of the unknown that surrounds this island called Chiloé. During the tour we have the chance to stop in a typical restaurant. Return to Puerto Montt and the respective hotels.
Island of Chiloe and The Penguins of Puñihuil from Puerto Varas
We start our tour taking the Panamericana Route 5 south for about 80 miles to reach the town of Pargua where we get on board of a ferry that will allow us to cross the Chacao Canal and reach the Isla Grande de Chiloe (Island of Chiloe).There we go to the town of Chacao, one of the oldest villages of the island founded in 1567. It has a typical square where you can admire curious and picturesque buildings of strong colors. Visit the main church which is one of the more than 150 churches in Chiloé, Many of them are National Monuments.The city of Ancud Caulín Spa offers a bird sanctuary where we can enjoy watching a lot of seabirds such as cormorants, black-necked swans, flamingos and others. Taste oysters in a typical restaurant in front of the spa. Food service is not included in the tour. In Ancud, visit the Plaza de Armas, the Church, the Crafts Market, the Museum, the Gulf of Quitalmahue, Cerro Huaihuén and Fort San Antonio, historic site located in the upper part of the city built in the late XVIII. All in the midst of stories of customs and myths of one of the larger islands of South America. Tickets to the Museum of Ancud are not included. Following this we will continue our journey to Puñihuil beach, where we board a boat that will take us to some islets where is possible to see the Magellanic Penguin and the Humboldt. This will be a true experience as this is the only place in the world where these two species coexist together. Navigation ticket not included.During the tour we will have lunch in a typical restaurant of Chiloé Island. Food service is not included.
Lemuy Island Tour from Castro
The tour starts at the passengers’ hotel or at Castro's port for cruises, heading to Chonchi, where we will arrive 20 minutes later. There we will visit the church (called San Carlos de Borroneo) which was finished in 1859 and it is completely made of wood following a neoclassical style. Passengers will be able to see the original ornaments and saints brought by Spanish Catholic priests. Then we will go to Chonchi’s Museum of Traditions, where we will be able to see how settlers used to live and the objects they used to have. Next we part towards the south, 8km further and bordering Yal Channel we arrive to Huicha dock from where we will board the ferry to cross to Chulchuy dock. This trip to Lemuy Island takes about 15 minutes. We go through cultivated hills heading to Ichuac, which used to be the old port for boat to Chonchi. We will stop near the church to take some pictures. The trip goes on past Puqueldon, where we will stop at Yayanes Park, a 25,000 m2 site, ideal for a close encounter with nature and Chiloe native forest and birds. Lunch will be served here in the park restaurant, where passengers will enjoy a variety of delicious traditional dishes. After lunch we will continue the tour stopping at a viewpoint from where smaller islands can be seen such as Quehui, Chelin and more. With good weather, we will be able to see the Andes mountain range and volcanoes such as Michimahuida. The tour will continue along a very narrow road where we will have sea at both sides. This road will take us to Detif town where we will visit its beautiful church. After this, we take the road back to Castro, to the passengers’ hotel. The tour includes transport, lunch and all the fees of the trip such as the entrance to the museum and the park.