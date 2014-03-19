Welcome to Cayman Brac

Named after the ‘brac’ or ‘bluff’ that dominates this cheese wedge of an island, the most easterly of the Cayman Islands is also the most authentically Caymanian. Tourism is not the name of the game here. Instead, residents work in the quarries, on fishing boats, and in other enterprises, as well as for the local government. While the island has (almost) all the conveniences of the modern era, it also has a laid-back, small-island atmosphere that is pretty irresistible. Come here for a visit for top-notch diving, a scenic hike along the Brac and little else.