Wind and water have carved the dramatic rock formations of Montaña Amarilla (Yellow Mountain), a volcanic mound on the coast outside Las Galletas. To get here, take Avenida José Antonio Tavio (beside the Ten Bel complex) down to Calle Chasna. At the end of the street is a small car park and a path leading you down to the water, where you can ramble across the rocks and enjoy a building-free view of the coast or hike around the montaña.