Wind your way down the lovely, sinuous LP-112 to the settlement of Santo Domingo and then turn left in the village and follow the signs to the Puerto de Santo Domingo. At the end of the road is a small car park and mirador with sublime views to the Roque de Santo Domingo and the Roque de las Tabaidas. In the village itself, you can find restaurants and cafeterias not far from the Iglesia Nuestra Señora de La Luz.