Two Benahoare petroglyphs are the main attraction at the Parque Cultural La Zarza. The geometric-shaped etchings lie along a 1.5km circuit within the park itself. Back at the visitor centre, you can watch an informative 20-minute video about the life of the original inhabitants and take a tour around the interactive museum. To reach the park, head west along the LP-1; it’s on a curve and easy to miss – keep an eye out for the signpost.