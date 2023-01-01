Parque Arqueológico de El Tendal

With a new and very informative exhibition centre with touchscreen displays, this museum and cave complex at the side of the LP-1 road to Los Sauces was still opening up when we visited. The centre faces a series of caves used by Benahoarita people in the barranco below, some of which should be accessible by the time you read this. The exhibition centre has a video on the history of the caves and their importance to the early people who settled here.

Also on display in the exhibition hall are pottery pieces, tools and other fragments discovered here.