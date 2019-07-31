The name says it all: the Beaches is a lovely part of Toronto where you can stroll along a broad boardwalk, dig your toes into the sand, even brave the chilly waters on a hot summer day. It’s no Turks and Caicos, of course, but it's still a scenic and relaxing escape from the city proper. And there’s more: the Beaches is home to popular spots like Tommy Thompson Park (a birder’s paradise) and Woodbine Park, home to various outdoor festivals. Meanwhile, Queen St E is loaded with shops and eateries catering to every taste.