The Beaches

The name says it all: the Beaches is a lovely part of Toronto where you can stroll along a broad boardwalk, dig your toes into the sand, even brave the chilly waters on a hot summer day. It’s no Turks and Caicos, of course, but it's still a scenic and relaxing escape from the city proper. And there’s more: the Beaches is home to popular spots like Tommy Thompson Park (a birder’s paradise) and Woodbine Park, home to various outdoor festivals. Meanwhile, Queen St E is loaded with shops and eateries catering to every taste.

Explore The Beaches

  • Tommy Thompson Park

    A 5km-long artificial peninsula between the Harbourfront and the Beaches, Tommy Thompson Park reaches further into Lake Ontario than the Toronto Islands…

  • K

    Kew Beach

    Of all the beaches, Kew is the most popular stretch of sand, with a wide boardwalk running east to Balmy Beach and west to Woodbine Beach. Restrooms and a…

  • K

    Kew Gardens

    A leafy, 6.5-hectare park fronting the like-named beach, Kew Gardens is a popular spot year-round, with facilities such as tennis courts and an Olympic…

  • R

    RC Harris Water Treatment Plant

    Commanding heavenly views of the lakefront from a priceless slab of real estate, the elegantly proportioned RC Harris Water Treatment Plant is an art-deco…

  • W

    Woodbine Park

    On the western edge of the Beaches, Woodbine Park's wide grassy fields and waterfront views make it a popular spot for summer festivals and events, such…

