A 5km-long artificial peninsula between the Harbourfront and the Beaches, Tommy Thompson Park reaches further into Lake Ontario than the Toronto Islands…
The Beaches
The name says it all: the Beaches is a lovely part of Toronto where you can stroll along a broad boardwalk, dig your toes into the sand, even brave the chilly waters on a hot summer day. It’s no Turks and Caicos, of course, but it's still a scenic and relaxing escape from the city proper. And there’s more: the Beaches is home to popular spots like Tommy Thompson Park (a birder’s paradise) and Woodbine Park, home to various outdoor festivals. Meanwhile, Queen St E is loaded with shops and eateries catering to every taste.
Explore The Beaches
Tommy Thompson Park
Kew Beach
Of all the beaches, Kew is the most popular stretch of sand, with a wide boardwalk running east to Balmy Beach and west to Woodbine Beach. Restrooms and a…
Kew Gardens
A leafy, 6.5-hectare park fronting the like-named beach, Kew Gardens is a popular spot year-round, with facilities such as tennis courts and an Olympic…
RC Harris Water Treatment Plant
Commanding heavenly views of the lakefront from a priceless slab of real estate, the elegantly proportioned RC Harris Water Treatment Plant is an art-deco…
Woodbine Park
On the western edge of the Beaches, Woodbine Park's wide grassy fields and waterfront views make it a popular spot for summer festivals and events, such…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Beaches.
Tommy Thompson Park
Kew Beach
Kew Gardens
RC Harris Water Treatment Plant
Woodbine Park
