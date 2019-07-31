Centered on the 1832 Gooderham and Worts distillery – once the largest distillery in the British Empire – the 5-hectare Distillery District is one of…
Old Town, Corktown & Distillery District
The St Lawrence Market Complex and the Distillery District form the core of this centuries-old part of town. The beautifully restored buildings and cobblestone sidewalks provide a snapshot of Toronto’s history. Inside, modern-day fancies take over – bars, upscale eateries, boutique shops and performing-arts spaces. Wander the streets and explore. The ghosts of Toronto’s past are here, but the neighborhood is very much alive.
Explore Old Town, Corktown & Distillery District
- Distillery District
Centered on the 1832 Gooderham and Worts distillery – once the largest distillery in the British Empire – the 5-hectare Distillery District is one of…
- St Lawrence Market Complex
Old York's sensational St Lawrence Market has been a neighborhood meeting place for over two centuries. The restored, high-trussed 1845 South Market…
- FFlatiron Building
An iconic sight in the heart of the old town, the Flatiron is impossible to miss. Built in 1892, it's a five-story iron-shaped building with a steep…
- MMarket Gallery
The Market Gallery is a tiny museum with rotating exhibits of paintings, photographs, documents and historical relics of Toronto. It's located at St…
- TToronto's First Post Office
Dating to 1834, this national historic site is also the city's oldest surviving post office. A small museum showcases the beginning of the city's postal…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Old Town, Corktown & Distillery District.
See
Distillery District
Centered on the 1832 Gooderham and Worts distillery – once the largest distillery in the British Empire – the 5-hectare Distillery District is one of…
See
St Lawrence Market Complex
Old York's sensational St Lawrence Market has been a neighborhood meeting place for over two centuries. The restored, high-trussed 1845 South Market…
See
Flatiron Building
An iconic sight in the heart of the old town, the Flatiron is impossible to miss. Built in 1892, it's a five-story iron-shaped building with a steep…
See
Market Gallery
The Market Gallery is a tiny museum with rotating exhibits of paintings, photographs, documents and historical relics of Toronto. It's located at St…
See
Toronto's First Post Office
Dating to 1834, this national historic site is also the city's oldest surviving post office. A small museum showcases the beginning of the city's postal…