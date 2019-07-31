Old Town, Corktown & Distillery District

The St Lawrence Market Complex and the Distillery District form the core of this centuries-old part of town. The beautifully restored buildings and cobblestone sidewalks provide a snapshot of Toronto’s history. Inside, modern-day fancies take over – bars, upscale eateries, boutique shops and performing-arts spaces. Wander the streets and explore. The ghosts of Toronto’s past are here, but the neighborhood is very much alive.

Explore Old Town, Corktown & Distillery District

  • Distillery District

    Centered on the 1832 Gooderham and Worts distillery – once the largest distillery in the British Empire – the 5-hectare Distillery District is one of…

  • St Lawrence Market Complex

    Old York's sensational St Lawrence Market has been a neighborhood meeting place for over two centuries. The restored, high-trussed 1845 South Market…

  • F

    Flatiron Building

    An iconic sight in the heart of the old town, the Flatiron is impossible to miss. Built in 1892, it's a five-story iron-shaped building with a steep…

  • M

    Market Gallery

    The Market Gallery is a tiny museum with rotating exhibits of paintings, photographs, documents and historical relics of Toronto. It's located at St…

  • T

    Toronto's First Post Office

    Dating to 1834, this national historic site is also the city's oldest surviving post office. A small museum showcases the beginning of the city's postal…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Old Town, Corktown & Distillery District.

  • See

    Distillery District

    Centered on the 1832 Gooderham and Worts distillery – once the largest distillery in the British Empire – the 5-hectare Distillery District is one of…

  • See

    St Lawrence Market Complex

    Old York's sensational St Lawrence Market has been a neighborhood meeting place for over two centuries. The restored, high-trussed 1845 South Market…

  • See

    Flatiron Building

    An iconic sight in the heart of the old town, the Flatiron is impossible to miss. Built in 1892, it's a five-story iron-shaped building with a steep…

  • See

    Market Gallery

    The Market Gallery is a tiny museum with rotating exhibits of paintings, photographs, documents and historical relics of Toronto. It's located at St…

  • See

    Toronto's First Post Office

    Dating to 1834, this national historic site is also the city's oldest surviving post office. A small museum showcases the beginning of the city's postal…