Tattered around the edges, elegantly wasted Kensington Market is multicultural Toronto at its most interesting. It's not a constrained market as much as a working residential neighborhood. You’ll find flavors from around the world, pocket-size stores selling vintage books and vintage clothing, bikers and dreadlocked urban hippies, artists and anarchists getting along just fine. Adjacent to Kensington Market, straddling busy Spadina Ave, is Chinatown, with its busy restaurants, small groceries and curio shops.