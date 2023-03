This mountain village, located about 9km northwest of Val-David, has a prime location on Lac des Sables. By the beginning of the 1900s, it was a well-known spa town. Later, famous guests included Queen Elizabeth, who came during WWII, and Jackie Kennedy. Ste-Agathe is a stopover point on the Parc Linéaire du P'tit Train du Nord recreation path, making this a great option for cyclists and cross-country skiers.