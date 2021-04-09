Gold and copper launched the twin cities of Rouyn and Noranda into the modern era as prospectors and miners streamed into the region in the early 1900s to seek their fortunes. While mining is still important to the economy, government, health care and education now provide employment to the region's residents, and the community has a growing arts scene. Rouyn-Noranda residents also have easy access to the outdoors, with Parc National d'Aiguebelle a short day trip from town.

A big draw for this small city is its annual Festival de Musique Émergente, a festival of new music that's been bringing crowds to see what's new in Québécois – and Canadian – music since 2003.