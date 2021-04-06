The northern Québec lands surrounding the town of Chibougamau have long been home to Cree people, who were primarily nomadic for many centuries. In the 19th century, the Hudson’s Bay Company set up a fur trading post on Lake Mistassini and expanded trade with the indigenous population. When a road connecting Chibougamau to St-Félicien in the Saguenay region was constructed in the 1950s, the region developed as a mining hub, and mining and forestry remain important industries today.

For visitors, Chibougamau can be a base for learning more about Cree culture in the nearby communities of Oujé-Bougoumou and Mistissini or for exploring the expansive lakes and woods that radiate out from town.