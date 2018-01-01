Welcome to Charlevoix
Unesco has classified the entire area a World Biosphere Reserve, which has resulted in worthwhile restrictions on the types of permitted developments, and a palpable sense of pride among residents. There's also a lot to be proud of in the lovely local towns such as Baie St Paul, with ateliers (artists' studios), galleries and boutiques lining its few streets.
While Charlevoix totals 6000 sq km, it is home to just 30,000 people.
Top experiences in Charlevoix
Charlevoix activities
Photo tour and workshop on Ile d'Orleans
Only 15min from Quebec City, Ile d'Orleans is waiting for you with romantic landscapes and its unique peaceful atmosphere. Meet your guide, a professional photographer, living on the island, at the Motel Ile d'Orleans, close to the island's bridge. Before you head out in the fascinating surroundings, get a short introduction and set up your private equipment together with the photographer. Now it's time to follow your guide around Ile d'Orleans. In your car, go from spot to spot and catch the best perspectives! From the majestic Saint-Lawrence-River's shores to the calm mountains of Charlevoix and the peaceful architecture from the beginning of French colonization, the island offers everything a passionate photographer is looking for! Discover this unique environment beside your guide, who lives on Ile d'Orleans for many years and take advantige of his professionnal knowledge to widen your own photographer skills. At the end of your tour, relax on the restaurant's sunny terrace and taste some handcrafted beers (optional), while watching the sun set over Quebec City's skyline.