Both the British and the French fought to dominate the fur trade in what is now Québec during the 17th and 18th centuries. This fort on Lake Temiskaming…
Ville-Marie
Set directly on Lake Temiskaming, the small town of Ville-Marie gets high marks in the 'scenic setting' department. Victorian manors, some dating to the late 1800s when the community was established, line many of the village streets. While the town doesn't have a large number of 'attractions,' it's a reasonable base for day-tripping to Parc National d'Opémican or taking a break from the northern roads.
Explore Ville-Marie
- FFort Témiscamingue National Historic Site
- LLes Chocolats Martine
At this small chocolate maker by the lake, you can take a guided tour of the delicious operations, learning how they produce and package numerous…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ville-Marie.
See
Fort Témiscamingue National Historic Site
See
Les Chocolats Martine
