Northern Manitoba

'North of 53' (the 53rd parallel), convenience takes a backseat to rugged beauty as lake-filled timberland dissolves into the treeless tundra of the far north. The ample wildlife around Churchill is justifiably the big draw and reason enough to make the journey north, with Thompson now playing 'Wolf Capital' to Churchill's 'Polar Bear Capital.' Around 80km southwest of Thompson along Hwy 6, Pisew Falls Provincial Park is a great place to stop and get drenched by the spray from the waterfall that roars through a gorge.

Explore Northern Manitoba

  • Itsanitaq Museum

    This one-room museum showcases an exceptional collection of Inuit carvings made of whalebone, soapstone and caribou antler, as well as millennia-old…

  • P

    Pisew Falls Provincial Park

    Around 80km southwest of Thompson along Hwy 6, Pisew Falls Provincial Park is a must-stop for anyone passing. A short boardwalk runs from the parking area…

  • C

    Cape Merry

    A lone cannon behind a crumbling wall is all that's left of the battery built at Cape Merry, 2km northwest of town. It's an incredibly beautiful location…

  • W

    Wapusk National Park

    Established primarily to protect polar bear maternity denning sites (wapusk is Cree for 'white bear') and critical habitats for waterfowl and shore birds,…

  • P

    Polar Bear Jail

    Located in a former aircraft hangar near the airport, this secure facility serves as holding center for problem polar bears who repeatedly turn up in…

  • Y

    York Factory National Historic Site

    Around 250km southeast of Churchill and impossibly remote, this HBC trading post, near Hayes River, was an important gateway to the interior and active…

  • C

    Clearwater Lake Provincial Park

    Boreal forests surround amazingly clear waters and there's camping (tent sites $12 to $24, RV sites $16 to $29) with pelicans at Clearwater Lake…

  • F

    Fort Churchill

    Amid the undulating rocks, late-season ice and scraggy, stunted trees looms a Cold War relic. Just north of the airport, Fort Churchill was Canada's Cape…

