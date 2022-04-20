This one-room museum showcases an exceptional collection of Inuit carvings made of whalebone, soapstone and caribou antler, as well as millennia-old…
Northern Manitoba
'North of 53' (the 53rd parallel), convenience takes a backseat to rugged beauty as lake-filled timberland dissolves into the treeless tundra of the far north. The ample wildlife around Churchill is justifiably the big draw and reason enough to make the journey north, with Thompson now playing 'Wolf Capital' to Churchill's 'Polar Bear Capital.' Around 80km southwest of Thompson along Hwy 6, Pisew Falls Provincial Park is a great place to stop and get drenched by the spray from the waterfall that roars through a gorge.
Explore Northern Manitoba
- Itsanitaq Museum
This one-room museum showcases an exceptional collection of Inuit carvings made of whalebone, soapstone and caribou antler, as well as millennia-old…
- PPisew Falls Provincial Park
Around 80km southwest of Thompson along Hwy 6, Pisew Falls Provincial Park is a must-stop for anyone passing. A short boardwalk runs from the parking area…
- CCape Merry
A lone cannon behind a crumbling wall is all that's left of the battery built at Cape Merry, 2km northwest of town. It's an incredibly beautiful location…
- Fort Prince of Wales National Historic Site
It took 40 years to build and its cannons were never used, but the star-shaped, stone Fort Prince of Wales has been standing prominently on rocky Eskimo…
- WWapusk National Park
Established primarily to protect polar bear maternity denning sites (wapusk is Cree for 'white bear') and critical habitats for waterfowl and shore birds,…
- PPolar Bear Jail
Located in a former aircraft hangar near the airport, this secure facility serves as holding center for problem polar bears who repeatedly turn up in…
- YYork Factory National Historic Site
Around 250km southeast of Churchill and impossibly remote, this HBC trading post, near Hayes River, was an important gateway to the interior and active…
- CClearwater Lake Provincial Park
Boreal forests surround amazingly clear waters and there's camping (tent sites $12 to $24, RV sites $16 to $29) with pelicans at Clearwater Lake…
- FFort Churchill
Amid the undulating rocks, late-season ice and scraggy, stunted trees looms a Cold War relic. Just north of the airport, Fort Churchill was Canada's Cape…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Manitoba.
See
Itsanitaq Museum
This one-room museum showcases an exceptional collection of Inuit carvings made of whalebone, soapstone and caribou antler, as well as millennia-old…
See
Pisew Falls Provincial Park
Around 80km southwest of Thompson along Hwy 6, Pisew Falls Provincial Park is a must-stop for anyone passing. A short boardwalk runs from the parking area…
See
Cape Merry
A lone cannon behind a crumbling wall is all that's left of the battery built at Cape Merry, 2km northwest of town. It's an incredibly beautiful location…
See
Fort Prince of Wales National Historic Site
It took 40 years to build and its cannons were never used, but the star-shaped, stone Fort Prince of Wales has been standing prominently on rocky Eskimo…
See
Wapusk National Park
Established primarily to protect polar bear maternity denning sites (wapusk is Cree for 'white bear') and critical habitats for waterfowl and shore birds,…
See
Polar Bear Jail
Located in a former aircraft hangar near the airport, this secure facility serves as holding center for problem polar bears who repeatedly turn up in…
See
York Factory National Historic Site
Around 250km southeast of Churchill and impossibly remote, this HBC trading post, near Hayes River, was an important gateway to the interior and active…
See
Clearwater Lake Provincial Park
Boreal forests surround amazingly clear waters and there's camping (tent sites $12 to $24, RV sites $16 to $29) with pelicans at Clearwater Lake…
See
Fort Churchill
Amid the undulating rocks, late-season ice and scraggy, stunted trees looms a Cold War relic. Just north of the airport, Fort Churchill was Canada's Cape…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Northern Manitoba
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.