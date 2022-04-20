This friendly little museum in an old Hudson's Bay Company building showcases an engaging permanent collection of traditional Inuit clothing, tools,…
Iqaluit
Nunavut's capital, Iqaluit (ee-kal-oo-eet), feels like a different country. All the signs are in Inuktitut and you'll hear it widely spoken in the street. This, scruffy, dusty, colorful Arctic town, with its spectacular natural setting around the bay and its moon-base buildings, houses a fascinating mixture of Inuit professionals, politicians and dropouts, Johnny-come-latelies from around Canada (and beyond) drawn by high salaries from government and construction jobs, enormous SUVs with elaborately courteous drivers limited by a few short kilometers of road, and barking dogs contesting territory with huge bossy ravens. It's surprisingly cosmopolitan, a good introduction to the region, and has good places to stay and eat, as well as some wilderness-lite to explore on the outskirts of town.
Explore Iqaluit
- NNunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum
This friendly little museum in an old Hudson's Bay Company building showcases an engaging permanent collection of traditional Inuit clothing, tools,…
- LLegislative Assembly
It's well worth taking an entertaining free tour (by appointment) of Nunavut's prefab parliament to learn about all manner of Inuit art displayed…
- AApex
Located 5km from downtown, Apex is now Iqaluit's beach suburb, but was where nomadic Inuit began to settle when modern Iqaluit was an airbase. On the…
- QQaummaarviit Territorial Park
This tiny bay island is a 12km boat or snowmobile ride west of Iqaluit and preserves a 750-year-old Inuit (Thule) winter camp. You can see 11 well…
- SSt Jude's Igloo Cathedral
This igloo-shaped Anglican cathedral was designed to reflect Inuit culture. This recent incarnation was built in 2012 to replace the 1972 original, burnt…
- SSylvia Grinnell Territorial Park
The viewpoint at this bleakly beautiful park, 2km southwest of town and divided by the river of the same name, overlooks the snow-flecked tundra and the…
- SSculpture Garden
There's an extensive range of mostly stone sculpture by local artists right near the post office, with northern themes well represented. Our favorite? A…
