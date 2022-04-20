This stunningly beautiful park on the Gaspé Peninsula's northeasternmost tip is a place where the mountains plunge directly into an ocean dotted with…
Gaspé Peninsula
There's nowhere quite like La Gaspésie, a peninsula of pine forests and looming cliffs that pokes into the chilly Gulf of St Lawrence. Somewhere on the road east of Matane, the landscape becomes wilder, the cottages more colorful and precariously positioned along rockier promontories, the winds sharper and more scented with salt, and you realize you have entered, effectively, a Francophone version of the maritime provinces.
A crazy amount of fantastic landscape is packed into this relatively small landmass. There's the famous pierced rock in Percé and endless beaches backed by glacier-patterned cliffs. The mountainous, forested hinterlands, home to the breathtaking Parc National de la Gaspésie, are crossed by few routes, among them the Matapédia Valley drive, the International Appalachian Trail and Rte 198, one of the province's quietest roads.
Outside tourist season (June to mid-September), things seriously wind down, and many attractions, accommodations and restaurants close for the winter.
Explore Gaspé Peninsula
- FForillon National Park
This stunningly beautiful park on the Gaspé Peninsula's northeasternmost tip is a place where the mountains plunge directly into an ocean dotted with…
- PParc National de l'Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé
This park encompasses both Rocher Percé and Île Bonaventure, as well as an interpretation center on the mainland. Some 15km of trails crisscross Île…
- ÎÎle Bonaventure
Meeting the more than 100,000 gannets on green Île Bonaventure is a highlight of any Gaspé Peninsula experience. Boat operators sell tickets for trips to…
- RRocher Percé
The town's landmark attraction, this 88m-high, 475m-long chunk of multihued limestone has inspired descriptive entries in travel journals dating back to…
- PParc National de la Gaspésie
Full of spectacular scenery (802 sq km of it), all dotted with lakes and two of Québec's most beautiful mountain ranges, the Chic-Choc and McGerrigle,…
- PParc National de Miguasha
The world's premier fossil site for illustrating the Devonian period, or the 'age of fish,' when sea creatures started evolving into tetrapods, which…
- MMusée de la Gaspésie
This museum evokes the peninsula's maritime heritage through traditional exhibits and more contemporary multimedia activities. You might examine artifacts…
- GGrotte de St Elzéar
The almost 500,000-year-old Grotte de St Elzéar is one of Québec's oldest caves. You descend into the cool depths (bring warm clothes) and view the…
- SSite d'Interpretation Micmac de Gespeg
This center explains the culture and history of the local Mi'kmaq group through an exhibition, English- and French-language tours, a recreated village and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gaspé Peninsula.
See
Forillon National Park
This stunningly beautiful park on the Gaspé Peninsula's northeasternmost tip is a place where the mountains plunge directly into an ocean dotted with…
See
Parc National de l'Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé
This park encompasses both Rocher Percé and Île Bonaventure, as well as an interpretation center on the mainland. Some 15km of trails crisscross Île…
See
Île Bonaventure
Meeting the more than 100,000 gannets on green Île Bonaventure is a highlight of any Gaspé Peninsula experience. Boat operators sell tickets for trips to…
See
Rocher Percé
The town's landmark attraction, this 88m-high, 475m-long chunk of multihued limestone has inspired descriptive entries in travel journals dating back to…
See
Parc National de la Gaspésie
Full of spectacular scenery (802 sq km of it), all dotted with lakes and two of Québec's most beautiful mountain ranges, the Chic-Choc and McGerrigle,…
See
Parc National de Miguasha
The world's premier fossil site for illustrating the Devonian period, or the 'age of fish,' when sea creatures started evolving into tetrapods, which…
See
Musée de la Gaspésie
This museum evokes the peninsula's maritime heritage through traditional exhibits and more contemporary multimedia activities. You might examine artifacts…
See
Grotte de St Elzéar
The almost 500,000-year-old Grotte de St Elzéar is one of Québec's oldest caves. You descend into the cool depths (bring warm clothes) and view the…
See
Site d'Interpretation Micmac de Gespeg
This center explains the culture and history of the local Mi'kmaq group through an exhibition, English- and French-language tours, a recreated village and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Gaspé Peninsula
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.