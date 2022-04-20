Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley

Eastern Townships

Lush rolling hills, crystal-clear lakes and checkerboard farms fill the Eastern Townships, or the Cantons-des-l'Est as they're known by French-speaking inhabitants. The region begins 80km southeast of Montréal and is squished between the labyrinth of minor highways that stretch all the way to the Vermont and New Hampshire borders. New Englanders will feel right at home: covered bridges and round barns dot the bumpy landscape, which is sculpted by the tail end of the US Appalachian mountain range.

A visit during spring is rewarding, as it's the season for 'sugaring off' – the tapping, boiling and preparation of maple syrup. In fall the foliage puts on a kaleidoscopic show of colors, to be toasted with freshly brewed apple cider, served in local pubs. The district is also home to a fast-growing wine region that produces some respectable whites and an excellent ice wine – a dessert wine made from frozen grapes.

Explore Eastern Townships

  • A

    Abbaye St-Benoît-du-Lac

    Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…

  • P

    Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook

    Straddling a lovely forested gorge outside the town of Coaticook, this scenic park is famous for having the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge…

  • O

    Orford Musique

    Each summer this renowned music academy, dating back to 1951, hosts the Festival Orford Musique, a celebration of music and art that features more than 60…

  • F

    Frelighsburg

    A few kilometers from the Vermont border, this village makes a pleasant stop along the Eastern Townships Route des Vins (Wine Route). A cluster of stone…

  • V

    Vignoble l’Orpailleur

    One of the province’s oldest and best-known wine producers, l'Orpailleur has a terrific little display on the history of alcohol in Québec, as well as…

  • B

    Bishop's University

    If you're interested in scholarly pursuits, head 5km south from Sherbrooke (or catch bus 2 or 11) to Lennoxville to see the Anglican Bishop's University,…

  • P

    Parc National du Mont Orford

    Just outside the town of Magog, Mont Orford (853m) dominates the lush Parc National du Mont Orford. In winter the park is a cross-country and downhill…

  • P

    Parc National du Mont-Mégantic

    At the heart of a scenic and delightfully uncrowded area, this park holds megasized appeal for wilderness fans and stargazers. Encounters with moose,…

  • L

    Lac des Nations

    South of all the sights, Rivière Magog flows into the pretty Lac des Nations, which is surrounded by a scenic paved trail perfect for walking, in-line…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Townships.

  • See

    Abbaye St-Benoît-du-Lac

    Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…

  • See

    Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook

    Straddling a lovely forested gorge outside the town of Coaticook, this scenic park is famous for having the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge…

  • See

    Orford Musique

    Each summer this renowned music academy, dating back to 1951, hosts the Festival Orford Musique, a celebration of music and art that features more than 60…

  • See

    Frelighsburg

    A few kilometers from the Vermont border, this village makes a pleasant stop along the Eastern Townships Route des Vins (Wine Route). A cluster of stone…

  • See

    Vignoble l’Orpailleur

    One of the province’s oldest and best-known wine producers, l'Orpailleur has a terrific little display on the history of alcohol in Québec, as well as…

  • See

    Bishop's University

    If you're interested in scholarly pursuits, head 5km south from Sherbrooke (or catch bus 2 or 11) to Lennoxville to see the Anglican Bishop's University,…

  • See

    Parc National du Mont Orford

    Just outside the town of Magog, Mont Orford (853m) dominates the lush Parc National du Mont Orford. In winter the park is a cross-country and downhill…

  • See

    Parc National du Mont-Mégantic

    At the heart of a scenic and delightfully uncrowded area, this park holds megasized appeal for wilderness fans and stargazers. Encounters with moose,…

  • See

    Lac des Nations

    South of all the sights, Rivière Magog flows into the pretty Lac des Nations, which is surrounded by a scenic paved trail perfect for walking, in-line…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Eastern Townships

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.