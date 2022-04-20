Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…
Eastern Townships
Lush rolling hills, crystal-clear lakes and checkerboard farms fill the Eastern Townships, or the Cantons-des-l'Est as they're known by French-speaking inhabitants. The region begins 80km southeast of Montréal and is squished between the labyrinth of minor highways that stretch all the way to the Vermont and New Hampshire borders. New Englanders will feel right at home: covered bridges and round barns dot the bumpy landscape, which is sculpted by the tail end of the US Appalachian mountain range.
A visit during spring is rewarding, as it's the season for 'sugaring off' – the tapping, boiling and preparation of maple syrup. In fall the foliage puts on a kaleidoscopic show of colors, to be toasted with freshly brewed apple cider, served in local pubs. The district is also home to a fast-growing wine region that produces some respectable whites and an excellent ice wine – a dessert wine made from frozen grapes.
Explore Eastern Townships
- AAbbaye St-Benoît-du-Lac
Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…
- PParc de la Gorge de Coaticook
Straddling a lovely forested gorge outside the town of Coaticook, this scenic park is famous for having the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge…
- OOrford Musique
Each summer this renowned music academy, dating back to 1951, hosts the Festival Orford Musique, a celebration of music and art that features more than 60…
- FFrelighsburg
A few kilometers from the Vermont border, this village makes a pleasant stop along the Eastern Townships Route des Vins (Wine Route). A cluster of stone…
- VVignoble l’Orpailleur
One of the province’s oldest and best-known wine producers, l'Orpailleur has a terrific little display on the history of alcohol in Québec, as well as…
- BBishop's University
If you're interested in scholarly pursuits, head 5km south from Sherbrooke (or catch bus 2 or 11) to Lennoxville to see the Anglican Bishop's University,…
- PParc National du Mont Orford
Just outside the town of Magog, Mont Orford (853m) dominates the lush Parc National du Mont Orford. In winter the park is a cross-country and downhill…
- PParc National du Mont-Mégantic
At the heart of a scenic and delightfully uncrowded area, this park holds megasized appeal for wilderness fans and stargazers. Encounters with moose,…
- LLac des Nations
South of all the sights, Rivière Magog flows into the pretty Lac des Nations, which is surrounded by a scenic paved trail perfect for walking, in-line…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Townships.
See
