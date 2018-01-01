Welcome to Salt Spring Island
Top experiences in Salt Spring Island
Salt Spring Island activities
Seaplane Tour from Vancouver to Victoria with Butchart Gardens
Check in 30 minutes prior to your flight departure time at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre, located centrally in downtown Vancouver's beautiful working harbour, Coal Harbour. Before taking flight, take part in a short safety briefing. Then, you’ll be ready for your 35-minute scenic flight to Victoria. Departing from downtown Vancouver, you'll first fly out over the Georgia Strait, before catching the tiny village and anchorages of the beautiful Gulf Islands pass below. While in the air, look for Salt Spring Island below, Mount Baker in the distance, and the world famous Butchart Gardens. Just sit back and enjoy the views. After landing in central downtown Victoria, in the Inner Harbour, take ground transportation out to The Butchart Gardens. Enjoy free time in Victoria, before returning on an evening flight back to downtown Vancouver.
Vancouver to Victoria Day Trip with Whale Watching Excursion
Check in 30 minutes prior to your flight departure time at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre, located centrally in downtown Vancouver's beautiful working harbour, Coal Harbour. Before taking flight, take part in a short safety briefing. Then, you’ll be ready for your 35-minute scenic flight to Victoria. Departing from downtown Vancouver, you'll first fly out over the Georgia Strait, before catching the tiny village and anchorages of the beautiful Gulf Islands pass below. While in the air, look for Salt Spring Island below, Mount Baker in the distance, and the world famous Butchart Gardens. Just sit back and enjoy the views. After landing in central downtown Victoria, in the Inner Harbour, hop aboard a zodiac for an exhilarating 3-hour excursion in search of resident killer whales in the wild. Then return via BC Ferries coach to Vancouver, through Active Pass and the Gulf Islands.
Vancouver Seaplane Flight with Bus Tour from Victoria
Check in 30 minutes prior to your flight departure time at the Victoria Harbour Airport, located centrally in Victoria's historical Inner Harbour. Before taking flight, take part in a short safety briefing. Then, you’ll be ready for your 35-minute scenic flight to Vancouver. Departing from downtown Victoria, you'll first fly out over the Peninsula, with the world-famous Butchart Gardens below, Mount Baker in the distance and Salt Spring Island. Then head out into the Georgia Strait, catching the tiny village and anchorages of the beautiful Gulf Islands pass below. Just sit back and enjoy the views. After landing in central downtown Vancouver in Coal Harbour, enjoy a 4 hour fully-narrated bus tour of Vancouver, exploring Stanley Park, English Bay, Chinatown, and Gastown. Enjoy free time in Vancouver, before returning on an evening flight back to downtown Victoria.