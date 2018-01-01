Vancouver to Victoria Day Trip with Whale Watching Excursion

Check in 30 minutes prior to your flight departure time at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre, located centrally in downtown Vancouver's beautiful working harbour, Coal Harbour. Before taking flight, take part in a short safety briefing. Then, you’ll be ready for your 35-minute scenic flight to Victoria. Departing from downtown Vancouver, you'll first fly out over the Georgia Strait, before catching the tiny village and anchorages of the beautiful Gulf Islands pass below. While in the air, look for Salt Spring Island below, Mount Baker in the distance, and the world famous Butchart Gardens. Just sit back and enjoy the views. After landing in central downtown Victoria, in the Inner Harbour, hop aboard a zodiac for an exhilarating 3-hour excursion in search of resident killer whales in the wild. Then return via BC Ferries coach to Vancouver, through Active Pass and the Gulf Islands.