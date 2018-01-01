Welcome to Nanaimo
Nanaimo activities
Snorkeling with Seals in Nanaimo from Vancouver
Head to Vancouver Harbour for a short, scenic flight to Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Once you land, hop on a boat for a 15-minute ride to Snake Island, where you'll get to snorkel with seals. Get outfitted with a wetsuit, mask, gloves, boots, fins and a snorkel, and then dive in. Who knows, your wetsuit attire might even make the seals think you’re one of them. Dive underwater and get a sense of what the seals are up to when they’re below the surface. Wave a hand (or a flipper) at your newfound blubbery buddies. If they aren’t up for swimming, wander over to the shore, where you’ll likely find them sunbathing. You can expect to see more than just these fin-footed giants during your visit; look up for Canadian geese and majestic bald eagles, or dip your mask in the water to spot various fish darting around.After about 2 hours of swimming and snorkeling with the seals and other sea creatures, climb aboard the boat and make the journey back to Nanaimo for your return flight by seaplane to Vancouver Harbour.
Vancouver Island Whale and Wildlife Tour
Make your way to the historic seaside village of Cowichan Bay, 45 minutes north of Victoria and 45 minutes south of Nanaimo. Meet up with passionate guides who love sharing Vancouver Island’s marine ecosystem, then get fitted with a warm flotation suit, gloves, a hat, goggles, and sunglasses. It's also a good idea to wear a warm sweater or jacket and comfortable pants, and to bring sunscreen and a camera.There's rich and abundant marine wildlife found along the shores of southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, and you'll watch for orca whales, humpback whales, grey whales, minke whales, harbor porpoises, Dall's porpoises, sea lions, bald eagles, and a variety of bird species.The landscape of southern Vancouver Island is just as remarkable, and the route passes rock bluffs, tidal pools, and sandy beaches before returning to the original departure point.
The Strait of Georgia Seaplane Tour from Nanaimo
Travel like a true west coast British Columbia local on this daily scheduled flight. Fly from Nanaimo, crossing the Strait of Georgia and taking in the spectacular scenery during your 20 minutes seaplane flight. Discover the many tiny islands dotting across the sea and spot the cute villages on them. You'll have 1 to 4 hours in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast before returning via seaplane to the Harbour City, Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Experience two exhilarating take offs and landings on this unique tour, different everyday! Total flight time equals 40 minutes. Tour may vary depending on the day. Already in Sechelt? Fly this tour in reverse!
Local Food, Craft Beverage and Estate Winery Tour of Cowichan Valley
A visit to the Cowichan Valley isn’t complete without going on a food and wine tour that will excite your senses and leave you longing to return! Only 45 minutes from the bustle of Nanaimo, Cowichan Valley truly is a little piece of the beautiful Island countryside. Your 8-hour tour includes tastings at five different venues, plus lunch and tasty snacks along the way. Start the day with a wine tasting to get your tastebuds ready for the day. Afterwards, nourish yourself with a locally sourced lunch in the countryside at an amazing local restaurant. After lunch, you'll continue tasting the afternoon away throughout the valley's numerous vineyards and learn firsthand why Cowichan's burgeoning wine industry has earned a well-deserved reputation for award-winning wines. From land to hand, find out how your favorite wines are made and why specific grapes thrive on Vancouver Island.
Ice Age Adventure Tour
Begin your guided 3-hour multi-cave adventure tour by meeting your experienced guide and getting some tips and safety instruction for proper cave exploration. Then strap on your complimentary helmut and light and get ready to become a genuine underground explorer! Start off with a hike up a hill, stopping from time to time to learn about the geology of the area. Then it is time to descend. Head down some steep stairs to the cave entrance and traverse a dry creek bed inside the cave. Squeeze through a narrow, vertical entrance and consider the option of climbing up three short waterfalls (about six feet or two meters tall) and then sliding back down. Enjoy some time of exploration led by the guide and then, after some time, head back up to the daylight and to the visitors' center where the tour will conclude. Be sure to wear good footwear (hiking boots or rubber boots) and long layered clothing as the cave temperature hovers around 46 degrees F. (8 degrees C.).
4-Hour Vertical Cave Challenge in Horne Lake
Begin your caving session 15 minutes early to gear-up and sign Liability Waivers. Afterwards, embark on a moderately strenuous uphill trail for 25 minutes (1 km), broken up by five informative stops. You'll see steep metal stairs at the entrance to Riverbend Cave, where you'll navigate in the cave over loose and slippery rocks. You must pass through three crawl passages, about the same size as crawling under a picnic table. Your guide will then drain out a submerged section of the cave, a crawl known as the “Siphon Room”, in order for you to enter the second half of Riverbend Cave. Once the standing pool of water is drained, continue deeper into the cave, leading to a series of vertical drops. From there, your guide will provide one-on-one instruction and all equipment to rope your way down to view ”Achilles Pit”. Climb up and down a 15 ft (5 m) vertical rock wall with large, easy holds and a 15 ft (5 m) cable ladder. Once underground, you can see an amazing crystal formation over four stories tall!The tour usually includes a short "lights-out" session, before returning to the Visitor Center via steep downhill trail. This tour does involve some crawling and basic roped climbing under the instruction of a certified vertical cave guide. Cavers must wear sturdy footwear (i.e. running shoes or boots) and two layers of warm clothing. Avoid cotton jeans or shirts. Nylon or poly-pro pants, shirt, sweater, and jacket are recommended.