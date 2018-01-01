Welcome to Canmore
Top experiences in Canmore
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Canmore activities
Kicking Horse River Whitewater Rafting
Start your trip by enjoying a scenic drive from Canmore, Banff or Lake Louise through Yoho National Park. Upon arrival at the put in site, you'll meet your river guides and be provided with all the necessary rafting gear. Once on the water, this unforgettable journey begins calmly and quietly, allowing rafters to familiarize themselves with the raft, their paddles and their guides' commands. As the Canyon narrows, the rapids of the mighty Kicking Horse begin a whitewater experience that will take each team of rafters paddling through up to class 4+ rapids, finishing 12 miles (20km) downstream!
Calgary Airport Shared Arrival Transfer to Alberta Hotels
After clearing customs at Calgary International Airport, meet your driver at the terminal and climb aboard your shared, air-conditioned motor coach. Then, simply travel to your hotel or a central drop-off point in Kananaskis, Canmore, Banff, Lake Louise or Jasper.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this shared transfer service. Avoid any waits or long lines for cabs or public transport and get your vacation in Alberta off to a smooth and hassle-free start.When making a booking, you will need to provide your flight and hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be given a travel voucher to present to the driver.Don’t forget to book transfer service back to the airport when your vacation ends!Please note: Click on the 'View additional info' below to see a full list of departure times.
Shared Departure Transfer: Alberta Hotels to Airpo
Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transportation needs are covered by this shared departure service from your hotel to Calgary International Airport. The service covers pickups from hotels in Jasper, Lake Louise, Banff, Canmore and Kananskis.Simply meet your driver at your hotel at the prearranged time. Then, travel by comfortable, air-conditioned motor coach to the airport terminal to catch your flight, avoiding any hassle with taxis or waiting in lines for public transport.When making a booking, you will need to provide your flight and hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be given a travel voucher to present to the driver.Please note: Click on the 'View additional info' below to see a full list of departure times for your hotel zone.
Half-Day Small Group Canadian Rockies Hike from Canmore
Meet your guide in Canmore, Alberta at 9 am. After a brief introduction and outline of the day, you will complete waivers and medical forms before a 20 minute drive to the trail-head. Enjoy hiking up a water-sculpted creek bed to a narrow canyon with interesting conglomerate rock formations during this 4-hour journey. Take in the pictographs, waterfalls, and a variety of flora and fauna. Revel in the beauty and majesty of the Rockies.This tour includes a local guide, snack and an interpretive component. Please come prepared with a camera, lunch, water, day pack, hiking shoes, rain jacket, rain pants, layers, hat and gloves.
Private Departure Transfer: Canmore or Kananaskis Country to Calgary International Airport
This transfer provides services from Canmore, Alberta or Kananakis Country to Calgary International Airport, traveling from the heart of one of the largest parks in Canada, Banff National Park.Your chauffeur will meet and greet you at your hotel, business or private residence 15 minutes before your preferred pick up time. 15 minutes early is always on time! They will guide you to your vehicle where you will find a refreshing bottle of water, candies and some magazines for your viewing leisure. Don't be afraid to share your experience with your chauffeur. They all love the area and will love sharing your enthusiasm in visiting the wonderful country! The drive takes approximately 1.5 hours east straight towards the Calgary, ensure your enjoy one last look at the breathtaking beauty and scenery. Once you arrive at the airport your chauffeur will take care of your luggage whether that is just on the curb or placed in a trolley. This transfer service is very flexible with your requests. The only schedule you need to worry about is your own. Your chauffeur is here to accommodate you any time of the day and provide a smooth, seamless, and safe travel experience.
3 Hour Banff Horseback Riding Adventures
See Banff National Park from a different perspective — 6 or 7 feet up from the back of a friendly horse. Meet your guide, get outfitted with your horse, and receive a safety briefing. Then head out through the park on horseback on a 3-hour guided tour. On the 3-hour Bow Valley Loop Ride you'll ride along the Bow River and through the Cave and Basin area – the birthplace of Banff National Park, where you will find bubbling sulphur waters and remarkable rock caverns. Head along the Sundance Canyon Trail and keep an eye out for beaver, elk, coyotes and occasionally, bears before climbing up Sulphur Mountain to the Windy Knoll viewpoint, where sweeping views of the Bow Valley await. This is definitely a trip you’ll want to bring your camera for. The 3-hour Sulphur Mountain Ride is packed with Rocky Mountain scenery. See the renowned Rimrock Resort Hotel, trek down to the valley and lead your horse across the lively Spray River. You’ll ride along the base of Mount Rundle - where you can get a bird’s eye view of both the towns of Banff and Canmore - before passing by the immaculate fairways of the Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course. You’ll continue on to the roaring Bow Falls to cross the river a second time before heading back.