Private Departure Transfer: Canmore or Kananaskis Country to Calgary International Airport

This transfer provides services from Canmore, Alberta or Kananakis Country to Calgary International Airport, traveling from the heart of one of the largest parks in Canada, Banff National Park.Your chauffeur will meet and greet you at your hotel, business or private residence 15 minutes before your preferred pick up time. 15 minutes early is always on time! They will guide you to your vehicle where you will find a refreshing bottle of water, candies and some magazines for your viewing leisure. Don't be afraid to share your experience with your chauffeur. They all love the area and will love sharing your enthusiasm in visiting the wonderful country! The drive takes approximately 1.5 hours east straight towards the Calgary, ensure your enjoy one last look at the breathtaking beauty and scenery. Once you arrive at the airport your chauffeur will take care of your luggage whether that is just on the curb or placed in a trolley. This transfer service is very flexible with your requests. The only schedule you need to worry about is your own. Your chauffeur is here to accommodate you any time of the day and provide a smooth, seamless, and safe travel experience.