The laterite temple of Ta Prohm was built by King Jayavarman VII (r 1181–1219) on the site of a 6th-century Khmer shrine. The main sanctuary consists of five chambers, each containing a modern Buddha. The facades of the chambers contain intricate and well-preserved bas-reliefs. In the central chamber is a linga (phallic symbol) that shows signs of the destruction wrought by the Khmer Rouge.