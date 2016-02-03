Welcome to Battambang
Outside the city's confines, meanwhile, timeless hilltop temples and bucolic villages await. Not to mention the most scenic river trip in the country, which links Battambang with Siem Reap.
That Cambodia's best-known circus (the magnificent Phare Ponleu Selpak) is here is no coincidence: the city has an enduring tradition of producing many of Cambodia’s best-loved singers, actors and artists.
Half-Day Battambang City Tour and Bamboo Train Ride
STOP 1: PROVINCIAL HALL - SALAKET The historical building known as the Salaket has been used for many government functions, and is a popular spot for photographers visiting the Battambang region. The Salaket stands out as a particularly beautiful work of architecture, having been designed by the nationally famous Van Bolivian. As you stop to take pictures or simply marvel, your tour guide will tell you about the building’s rich history.STOP 2: OLD STONE BRIDGEThe “Old Stone Bridge” earned it name during the French colonial period, being the first stone river-crossing in Battambang. Since then, it has become part of a network of many different trade routes, and a commonly used meeting point for many of the local residents. This is seen by many as one of the more positive souvenirs left behind by French expansion, as it helped along the quality of Khmer medicine and trade.STOP 3: DAMBANG KRONOUNG STATUEOn a roundabout just to the east of Battambang town, you’ll see a towering, black-skinned figure adorned with gold, kneeling on the grass and staring ahead with wide, fearsome eyes. This is the statue of Dambong Kronoung, a figure in a famous Cambodian folk tale, from which the name of Battambang is derived. As you pass by this imposing sculpture, your guide will tell you the story off by heart, and explain how it has featured in other Khmer art and customs.STOP 4: BAMBOO TRAIN AND SEE THE BRICK MAKINGOur next stop will bring us to the bamboo train, which we will board as a group. This will make for a truly unique experience, and will take you through a gallery of striking natural beauty, and many further points of historical or cultural interest, which your tour guide will point out. As you travel, your tour guide will teach you about the intriguing history of the railway, and the many different groups and professions which depend on it in their day to day lives.
Overnight Battambang Tour from Siem Reap Including Driver
We will drive to Battambang from Siem Reap by air-conditioned car or minivan (for groups) for about three hours. Upon arrival we will go out to explore Battambang city's graceful French colonial architecturey and see the bustling night market. Afterwards your driver will take you on a tour of the cities attractions such as temples. The next day we are heading out again to visit the countryside to explore to the villages of Odam Bang and Wat Kor and learn about the local industries and visit the hilltop temples of Phnom Sampeau and Phnom Banan ,hidden limestone caves where reminders of the Khmer Rouge lie. We finish our tour with a unique experience of riding the famous Nory bamboo train and a visit to the brick factory. Then we go back to town to have something to eat and afterwards head back to Siem Reap.The hotel you will stay at is a luxurious Khmer-style boutique hotel. Each air-conditioned room has a private bathroom, TV, wi-fi and a balcony. Guests can also enjoy the salt water pool, library and restaurant.
Private Transfer from Siem Reap to Battambang
Take the hassle out of making land travel arrangements in destination by booking in advance! Driver will be awaiting to take you to Battambang. Maximum 3 persons per vehicle.
Battambang Biking Tour: Food and Culture in the Countryside
Spend a morning on the trail, taking breaks to visit Cambodian families who have been producing traditional products the same way for generations. See (and taste!) rice paper, dried bananas, bamboo sticky rice, and rice wine as you meander along the Sangkae River. Then, immerse yourself in a Cambodian fishing village. By the end of the journey, you will have learned first-hand about everyday life in the rural communities which make up over 70% of Cambodia’s population. This opportunity will not only provide a fantastic overview of Cambodian culture, but also open your eyes to an entirely new way of life! Tour proceeds will go towards professional staff development and community engagement activities such as clean ups, sustainable farming, and educational workshops.
Battambang City Tour and Bat-cave Tour
08:00 pick up from your hotel by Tuk Tuk & English speaking guide discover the city of Battambang, a charming big city where you can watch the elegant houses in the French colonial style along the river. We pass through traditional villages along the route where you can attend the manufacture of family rice cakes and contacting people about their daily lives. We drive to the Bamboo Railway Station. The Bamboo Train has been set up by the villagers to facilitate the transportation of goods and people. The train in itself is very basic – one platform on 4 wheels activated by a small motor. Sitting on the platform we travel the 8km to the next station through beautiful landscape and rice paddies. On arrival, we visit a village and discover the daily life of the Cambodian countryside. We continue to the well-preserved 11th century mountaintop Angkorian temple of Phnom Banan. After climbing the 350+ steps you are treated to a wonderfully peaceful setting with superb views across the surrounding countryside, with small villages dotting the endless rice paddies, punctuated with the characteristic sugar palm trees a wonderful sunset location. Departure to Phnom Sampeu Mountain. Phnom Sampeou means 'Ship Mountain' because its peculiar shape reminds of a ship. Atop a 100-meter-high mountain stands a pagoda and three natural caves: Pkasla, Lakhaon and Aksopheak. Pkasla cave is full of uprooted stones and is considered important because it is where Phnom Sampeou residents come to celebrate after a marriage. Arrive and start our visitting by climbing up through the old stair, around 500 steps. Take few stops on the way and you will reach a Buddhist Pagoda. Continue on foot to the Lakhaon Cave where Cambodian people were killed and drop down into the cave during Pol Pot regime. Skeletons of their victims still remain in the caves. We continue to visit a giant Buddha statue being meditation with 5 monk statues in front. We will now start our descent down the mountain, just in time to catch the bats! As darkness falls, we will begin to see thousands of nocturnal bats taking flight from the surrounding caves in a massive formation of dark, black clouds. Be sure to photograph this amazing and staggering sight!
Local Livelihood Half Day Bike Tour in Battambang
* After a free pick up from hotel (7 or 7:30) you can choose to have a free welcome drink at Kinyei cafe or get right on the road. Have a quick bike safety tutorial and learn some basic Khmer and you're off.*Meet families that make traditional products such as rice paper, dried banana, bamboo sticky rice, fish paste and rice wine.*Have a refreshing snack break in a traditional house with fresh fruit and coconuts.*Learn about every day life in rural communities.*Enjoy a scenic ride through the rice fields. *Visit a memorial site for the victims of the Khmer Rouge.*Return to the Soksabike office through the countryside. *Support these communities by working with Soksabike - we give a portion of our revenue back to each family you visit.*Our guides have excellent language skills and as a local, they can share personal insights on the tour - or help you ask the familiies you'll visit questions you might have. Our guides are local universities students and are receiving vocational training and support.Inclusions:* One free drink at Kinyei cafe.* Mountain bike with safety helmet. *Snacks and tastings at stops.*Water