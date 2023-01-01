Ta Mok’s Grave

Ta Mok’s Angkorian-style mausoleum was built by a rich grandson in 2009. The cement tomb of the Khmer Rouge military enforcer bears no name or inscription. Locals come here to light incense and, in a bizarre local tradition, hope his spirit grants them a winning lottery number.

To get here, head north from the bridge on NH67 for about 7.5km to Tumnup Leu village, where a signposted right turn brings you 200m to a fork. Take the left fork and proceed another 200m to the mausoleum. It's on the grounds of a modest pagoda; take a hard right (south) as you enter the grounds to find the grave.