On a peaceful lakeside site, Ta Mok's house is a spartan structure with a bunker in the basement, five simple wall murals downstairs (one of Angkor Wat, four of Prasat Preah Vihear) and three more murals upstairs, including an idyllic wildlife scene. About the only furnishings that weren’t looted are the floor tiles. To get here, head north from the bridge on NH67 for 600m, turn right (signposted for the house) and continue 200m past the so-called Tourism Information hut.

There is now a permanent photographic collection of Khmer Rouge–related images from the 1960s to 1990s, '100 Photos for Memory and Education', as part of the Anlong Veng Peace Centre initiative to heal society.