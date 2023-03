The small Anlong Veng Peace Centre is an initiative from the Documentation Center of Cambodia (DC-CAM; www.dccam.org) in Phnom Penh to build reconciliation between communities in this former conflict zone. The centre has information on the Khmer Rouge leadership and the last phases of the civil war in the 1990s, in which Anlong Veng played such a decisive role.

The centre keeps irregular hours, so it's best to phone ahead for an appointment if you have a serious interest in Khmer Rouge history.