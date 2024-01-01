Khmer Rouge–Era Statues

Northwestern Cambodia

About 2km before the Choam frontier the road splits to avoid a house-sized boulder. A group of statues hewn entirely from the boulder by the Khmer Rouge can be seen, and have been preserved as a shrine. The statues depict a woman carrying bundles of bamboo sticks on her head and two uniformed Khmer Rouge soldiers (the latter were decapitated by government forces).

  • Ta Mok’s House

    Ta Mok’s House

    6.61 MILES

    On a peaceful lakeside site, Ta Mok's house is a spartan structure with a bunker in the basement, five simple wall murals downstairs (one of Angkor Wat,…

  • Pol Pot's Cremation Site

    Pol Pot's Cremation Site

    0.75 MILES

    As you arrive at Choam border village, look for a sign for Pol Pot's cremation site on the east side of NH67 (it's 50m south of and opposite the Sangam…

  • Ta Mok’s Grave

    Ta Mok’s Grave

    0.73 MILES

    Ta Mok’s Angkorian-style mausoleum was built by a rich grandson in 2009. The cement tomb of the Khmer Rouge military enforcer bears no name or inscription…

  • Ta Mok's Lake

    Ta Mok's Lake

    6.84 MILES

    Swampy Ta Mok’s Lake was created on Brother Number Five’s orders, but the water killed all the trees; their skeletons are a fitting monument to the…

  • Anlong Veng Peace Centre

    Anlong Veng Peace Centre

    1.34 MILES

    The small Anlong Veng Peace Centre is an initiative from the Documentation Center of Cambodia (DC-CAM; www.dccam.org) in Phnom Penh to build…

  • Peuy Ta Mok

    Peuy Ta Mok

    1.39 MILES

    For spectacular views of Cambodia's northern plains head up to Peuy Ta Mok (Ta Mok's Cliff). The access road is behind the ramshackle smugglers' market,…

  • Pol Pot's House

    Pol Pot's House

    1.72 MILES

    Surrounded by a cinder-block wall, the late Khmer Rouge dictator's jungle hideout has been comprehensively looted, though you can still see a low brick…

  • Khieu Samphan's House

    Khieu Samphan's House

    3.53 MILES

    Former Khmer Rouge leader Khieu Samphan’s house is one of the most difficult sites to get to in the Dangrek Mountains area and many local moto drivers don…

