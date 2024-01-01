About 2km before the Choam frontier the road splits to avoid a house-sized boulder. A group of statues hewn entirely from the boulder by the Khmer Rouge can be seen, and have been preserved as a shrine. The statues depict a woman carrying bundles of bamboo sticks on her head and two uniformed Khmer Rouge soldiers (the latter were decapitated by government forces).
Khmer Rouge–Era Statues
Northwestern Cambodia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.61 MILES
On a peaceful lakeside site, Ta Mok's house is a spartan structure with a bunker in the basement, five simple wall murals downstairs (one of Angkor Wat,…
0.75 MILES
As you arrive at Choam border village, look for a sign for Pol Pot's cremation site on the east side of NH67 (it's 50m south of and opposite the Sangam…
0.73 MILES
Ta Mok’s Angkorian-style mausoleum was built by a rich grandson in 2009. The cement tomb of the Khmer Rouge military enforcer bears no name or inscription…
6.84 MILES
Swampy Ta Mok’s Lake was created on Brother Number Five’s orders, but the water killed all the trees; their skeletons are a fitting monument to the…
1.34 MILES
The small Anlong Veng Peace Centre is an initiative from the Documentation Center of Cambodia (DC-CAM; www.dccam.org) in Phnom Penh to build…
1.39 MILES
For spectacular views of Cambodia's northern plains head up to Peuy Ta Mok (Ta Mok's Cliff). The access road is behind the ramshackle smugglers' market,…
1.72 MILES
Surrounded by a cinder-block wall, the late Khmer Rouge dictator's jungle hideout has been comprehensively looted, though you can still see a low brick…
3.53 MILES
Former Khmer Rouge leader Khieu Samphan’s house is one of the most difficult sites to get to in the Dangrek Mountains area and many local moto drivers don…
Nearby Northwestern Cambodia attractions
0.73 MILES
Ta Mok’s Angkorian-style mausoleum was built by a rich grandson in 2009. The cement tomb of the Khmer Rouge military enforcer bears no name or inscription…
0.75 MILES
As you arrive at Choam border village, look for a sign for Pol Pot's cremation site on the east side of NH67 (it's 50m south of and opposite the Sangam…
1.34 MILES
The small Anlong Veng Peace Centre is an initiative from the Documentation Center of Cambodia (DC-CAM; www.dccam.org) in Phnom Penh to build…
1.39 MILES
For spectacular views of Cambodia's northern plains head up to Peuy Ta Mok (Ta Mok's Cliff). The access road is behind the ramshackle smugglers' market,…
1.72 MILES
Surrounded by a cinder-block wall, the late Khmer Rouge dictator's jungle hideout has been comprehensively looted, though you can still see a low brick…
3.53 MILES
Former Khmer Rouge leader Khieu Samphan’s house is one of the most difficult sites to get to in the Dangrek Mountains area and many local moto drivers don…
6.61 MILES
On a peaceful lakeside site, Ta Mok's house is a spartan structure with a bunker in the basement, five simple wall murals downstairs (one of Angkor Wat,…
6.84 MILES
Swampy Ta Mok’s Lake was created on Brother Number Five’s orders, but the water killed all the trees; their skeletons are a fitting monument to the…