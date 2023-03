For spectacular views of Cambodia's northern plains head up to Peuy Ta Mok (Ta Mok's Cliff). The access road is behind the ramshackle smugglers' market, at the Choam–Chong Sa-Ngam border crossing. The dirt road, with potholes the size of parachutes, is only navigable by 4WD vehicles and motorbikes (and not navigable in wet season). It heads east, parallel to the Dangrek escarpment, for about 700m until a signposted right-hand turnoff marks the viewpoint.