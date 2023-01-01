Officially it’s Wat Pa Maha Chedi Kaeo, but these days nearly everyone calls it Wat Lan Khuat, the ‘Million Bottle Temple’. In 1982 the abbot dreamt of a þrah·sàht in heaven made of diamonds and gems. Realising that this symbolised the need for clarity of purpose in one’s life, he decided to replicate the idea as best he could on earth by covering nearly every surface of every building of his temple with glass bottles.

The more you look around, the less the name seems like an exaggeration. He took the theme one step further by using bottle caps to create much of the adornment. It’s in Khun Han, 11km south of Hwy 24 via Rte 2111. Turn west at the roundabout in the centre of town.