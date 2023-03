Khao Phra Wihan ('Preah Vihear' in Khmer) is a large Khmer temple ruin perched dramatically on a cliff 500m above the plains below. It's just over the border in Cambodian territory and currently not accessible from the Thai side due to a border dispute. All that is open to visitors now are scenic overlooks and some minor Khmer ruins, all of which are interesting, but not really worth the 400B admission fee.