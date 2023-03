Don't be put off by the overlong name, 'Eco Global Museum Samdech Techo Hun Sen Preah Vihear', as this is actually a very informative little museum put together with the support of Unesco. Sections include an archaeology gallery, an arts gallery, an ethnographic gallery and an environment gallery. Information is well presented in English and Khmer and there is an excellent short video detailing the history of Prasat Preah Vihear.