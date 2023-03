One of the last places on earth where you can see Cambodia’s national bird, the critically endangered giant ibis. Trips here are run by the Siem Reap–based Sam Veasna Center. Within the sanctuary, the village of Tmatboey has become an ecotourism destination. It provides residents with an education and income, incentivising them to do everything possible to protect the ibis.

All visitors make a donation to the village conservation fund to help with maintenance and improvements to the project.