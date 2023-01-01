Swampy Ta Mok’s Lake was created on Brother Number Five’s orders, but the water killed all the trees; their skeletons are a fitting monument to the devastation he and his movement left behind. In the middle of the lake is a small brick structure – an outhouse, and all that remains of Pol Pot’s residence in Anlong Veng.

In July of 2017, heavy rains caused this lake to overflow into Anlong Veng, destroying homes, businesses and roadways and flooding parts of town with more than 4m of water, according to local residents.