Welcome to Porto Seguro

Historically, Porto Seguro is significant: it's the point where Portuguese sailors first landed in the land now known as Brazil. But apart from its small historic center and colorful colonial houses, the city is rougher than many others in Bahia – not that the hordes of Brazilian and Argentinian package tourists, here for beach action and nightlife, really care. Due to the city's raucous nightlife, the streets are quiet and even rundown during the day, as though the whole city is experiencing a hangover the morning after the party. Many travelers linger in town only long enough to catch the ferry toward the lovely coastline and mellow village of nearby Arraial d’Ajuda.