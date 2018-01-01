Welcome to Porto Seguro
Shuttle between Porto Seguro Airport and Hotels
Ensure a safe and convenient transportation for you at your arrival and/or departure. The best and fast way to get to your destination, 24 hours a day and 07 days in the week. The English speaking staff will greet you at the airport or at your hotel, and from there you can relax and enjoy a comfortable ride.
Marinho da Coroa Alta Park Nautical Tour
The tour will head up the northern coast on a highway with beautiful views of the sea until reaches the city of Santa Cruz de Cabrália (25 km from Porto Seguro), where you will embark on a schooner. You will do a nautical tour at the João de Tiba River, moving toward to the Sun Island, also known as the "Candy Island", which offers to visitors the famous "mud bath". You will also visit the Marinho da Coroa Alta Park for swimming and then go to lunch at a traditional local restaurant (your own expense). After this stop you will return to the pier in Cabrália. Certainly an unforgettable tour in one of the most beautiful coastlines in Northeast of Brazil.
Trancoso Day Trip from Porto Seguro
You will travel for approximately one hour by road toward the Village of Trancoso. Head to the square and have the opportunity to meet a traditional Jesuit village with its mansions of the seventeenth and eighteenth century along with the church of Sao Joao Batista. After the visit you will head to Natives Beach, known internationally for its beauty and tranquility. It is the busiest beach of Trancoso, with many stalls and calm waters. Its biggest attraction is the Trancoso River, with its cold and dark water which flows right next to their tents. After that you will stop for about four hours for swimming and lunch (not included).
Full Day Arraial D'Ajuda District Tour
Meet your guide in your hotel lobby at 8:30am before making your drive. Separated from Porto Seguro by the Buranhém River, the Arraial D'Ajuda district hosts best preserved and least populated heavenly beaches. You will visit the Arraial Village and the Pitinga beach where you can enjoy a swim or stay for lunch (at your own expense). The calm and crystal clear sea of Arraial d'Ajuda is one of the main attractions of this charming village of Bahia fishermen. Enjoy the heavenly natural scenery that will leave you in admiration before driving back to your hotel around 5pm.
Coroa Vermelha Day Trip from Porto Seguro
Visit the first place where mass was held in Brazil, which officially occurred on the discovery of Brazil, on April 22, 1500. Explore an Indian reservation (Pataxó), where you will have contact with their culture and a varied craft market, where you can stop for tours and shopping. In Coroa Vermelha (Red Crown - Takes its name from the fact of having a large reef of orange coral) you will stop for swimming and then you will have time for lunch (at your own expense) in a tent on the edge of one of the most beautiful and calm beaches.
Arraial d'Ajuda Eco Parque Admission Ticket in Porto Seguro
The park is the most natural of Brazil, located in the seashore along with a landscape of the most beautiful in the world, and creates an atmosphere of tranquility and energy. It offers a variety of attractions including, water sports, water slides, climbing, waves pool, resurgence pool, a parkour trail among the trees and so much more! Within the park are dozens of bars, restaurants, snack bars, and a variety stores for your convenience. Plus the park is family-friendly with its children's attractions.Whatever you do during your visit to the water park, you're sure to have a great time and a wonderful experience!