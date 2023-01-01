Vale do Amanhecer

About 45km east of Brasília, near the satellite city of Planaltina, this religious community was founded in 1959 by a clairvoyant, Tia Neiva. It's really a small town where mediums dressed in elaborate robes and capes conduct rituals for the wider community of believers (over 10,000 across Brazil), who hold that a new civilization will come during the third millennium. The town’s main temple is the focus of the community. Get there by bus 617 from the center of Brasília.

The belief system is complex: based on Catholicism, it also includes elements from Egyptian, Greek, Aztec, Indian, Romany, Inca, Trojan and Afro-Brazilian beliefs and iconography. Near the temple, a lake, a star-shaped outdoor area and a pyramid are also the focus of rituals.