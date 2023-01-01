Panteão da Pátria e da Liberdade Tancredo Neves

Brasília

This tribute to Tancredo Neves, who spearheaded the return to democracy in 1985 but died before he could assume his elected presidency, covers his life in Portuguese. Upstairs, in a dark space lit by an atmospheric stained glass panel, is a mural to 18th-century pro-independence revolutionary Tiradentes and a metal book of Brazilian heroes. Outside, a set of vertiginous steps lead to an eternal flame and an aerial view of the Praça dos Trés Poderes.

Suggest an Edit