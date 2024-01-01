Pavilhão Nacional

On the first Sunday of the month the ceremonial changing of Brasília’s tallest and largest flag, a 286-sq-meter banner, takes place on the Pavilhão Nacional flagpole. Conceived by Sergio Bernardes, it consists of 24 separate flagpoles welded together, each one symbolizing a Brazilian state.

  • Praça dos Trés Poderes

    Praça dos Trés Poderes

    0.09 MILES

    This square is a focal point of the city design, a synthesis of the ideas of architects Niemeyer and Costa, combining various monuments, museums and…

  • Congresso Nacional

    Congresso Nacional

    0.28 MILES

    Featuring photogenic roof ‘dishes’ and twin towers, the Congresso Nacional has one of the more interesting interiors in the city. In addition to the color…

  • Palácio da Alvorada

    Palácio da Alvorada

    2.58 MILES

    The official presidential residence, the Palácio da Alvorada, is a Niemeyer building constructed in 1958. It was the first edifice in the city to be…

  • Palácio do Itamaraty

    Palácio do Itamaraty

    0.49 MILES

    Palácio do Itamaraty is home to the Foreign Ministry and one of Brasília's most impressive buildings – a series of concrete arches towering over Burle…

  • Palácio do Planalto

    Palácio do Planalto

    0.12 MILES

    The Palácio do Planalto, where Brazil's president works, is another Niemeyer design that's worth seeing inside and out. From the curved lines of the…

  • Museu Nacional

    Museu Nacional

    1.23 MILES

    This landmark white dome, gleaming in the sun, was opened to the public on the 100th birthday of architect Oscar Niemeyer. The inside is softer in grays…

  • Santuário Dom Bosco

    Santuário Dom Bosco

    2.31 MILES

    Santuário Dom Bosco is made of 80 concrete columns that support 7400 pieces of illuminated Murano glass, symbolizing a starry sky, which cast a blue…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Catedral Metropolitana

    1.04 MILES

    The 16 curved ribs rising to the crown of the iconic exterior coupled with the light-filled circular interior, which sits under a dome of wavy stained…

