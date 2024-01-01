On the first Sunday of the month the ceremonial changing of Brasília’s tallest and largest flag, a 286-sq-meter banner, takes place on the Pavilhão Nacional flagpole. Conceived by Sergio Bernardes, it consists of 24 separate flagpoles welded together, each one symbolizing a Brazilian state.
