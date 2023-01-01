Featuring photogenic roof ‘dishes’ and twin towers, the Congresso Nacional has one of the more interesting interiors in the city. In addition to the color-coded chambers of the Senate (blue) and House of Representatives (green), there is an architecturally interesting ‘Tunnel of Time’ and an exhibit of antique Senate benches and microphones from 1867.

The convex dome on the roof of the House of Representatives is supposed to signify that membership is open to all ideologies. Visits on Thursday (or for non-Portuguese guides) must be booked online or by phone. Otherwise, tours leave about every half hour, lasting an hour. No flip-flops, sleeveless tops, shorts or miniskirts are allowed.