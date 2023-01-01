The official presidential residence, the Palácio da Alvorada, is a Niemeyer building constructed in 1958. It was the first edifice in the city to be inaugurated, predating the inauguration of the city itself by two years. The name translates as ‘Palace of the Dawn,’ in reference to Juscelino Kubitschek’s description of Brasília as ‘a new dawn in Brazilian history.’

The gates are marshaled by dapper Dragões da Independência guards, a special regiment of soldiers originally formed during the War of Independence. Arrive early for one-hour Wednesday tours (canceled if it's raining). Take bus 0.104 (R$2.50; every 30 minutes) from platform A16 in the local bus station.