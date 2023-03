Palácio do Itamaraty is home to the Foreign Ministry and one of Brasília's most impressive buildings – a series of concrete arches towering over Burle Marx's reflecting pool and floating gardens. Outside, the Bruno Giorgi sculpture Meteor consists of five marble blocks, each representing a continent.

Weekday visits can be booked by phone or email. Tours run in Portuguese, English and French. No flip-flops, sleeveless tops, shorts or miniskirts are allowed.