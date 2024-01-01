A striking sight on the city's northeastern outskirts, particularly at night, Niemeyer's last building (opened 2012) is a 170m digital TV tower that replaces the analog one in the center. Known as the flor do cerrado (flower of the savanna) for its distinctive shape, it has wonderful views but was closed indefinitely during our last visit.
Torre de TV Digital
Brasília
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.25 MILES
This square is a focal point of the city design, a synthesis of the ideas of architects Niemeyer and Costa, combining various monuments, museums and…
7.22 MILES
Featuring photogenic roof ‘dishes’ and twin towers, the Congresso Nacional has one of the more interesting interiors in the city. In addition to the color…
6.38 MILES
The official presidential residence, the Palácio da Alvorada, is a Niemeyer building constructed in 1958. It was the first edifice in the city to be…
7.35 MILES
Palácio do Itamaraty is home to the Foreign Ministry and one of Brasília's most impressive buildings – a series of concrete arches towering over Burle…
7.11 MILES
The Palácio do Planalto, where Brazil's president works, is another Niemeyer design that's worth seeing inside and out. From the curved lines of the…
7.43 MILES
This landmark white dome, gleaming in the sun, was opened to the public on the 100th birthday of architect Oscar Niemeyer. The inside is softer in grays…
8.15 MILES
Santuário Dom Bosco is made of 80 concrete columns that support 7400 pieces of illuminated Murano glass, symbolizing a starry sky, which cast a blue…
7.41 MILES
The 16 curved ribs rising to the crown of the iconic exterior coupled with the light-filled circular interior, which sits under a dome of wavy stained…
Nearby Brasília attractions
6.38 MILES
The official presidential residence, the Palácio da Alvorada, is a Niemeyer building constructed in 1958. It was the first edifice in the city to be…
2. Parque Nacional de Brasília
7.07 MILES
In the northern reaches of the city limits, some 10km from the center, the 30-sq-km Parque Nacional de Brasília is a good place to relax. It has natural…
7.11 MILES
The Palácio do Planalto, where Brazil's president works, is another Niemeyer design that's worth seeing inside and out. From the curved lines of the…
7.11 MILES
Water cascades between the arches of the Palácio de Justicia into a koi fish pond. Visitors cannot access the interior.
5. Teatro Nacional Cláudio Santoro
7.18 MILES
The lopped-off pyramid of the Teatro Nacional looks somewhere between a waterslide and a skateboard ramp. Inside, sculptures and a garden adorn the…
7.19 MILES
On the first Sunday of the month the ceremonial changing of Brasília’s tallest and largest flag, a 286-sq-meter banner, takes place on the Pavilhão…
7.22 MILES
Featuring photogenic roof ‘dishes’ and twin towers, the Congresso Nacional has one of the more interesting interiors in the city. In addition to the color…
7.23 MILES
Above the bust of Juscelino Kubitschek on the Praça dos Três Poderes is this mausoleum-like rectangular exhibition hall, only of interest if you read…