In the northern reaches of the city limits, some 10km from the center, the 30-sq-km Parque Nacional de Brasília is a good place to relax. It has natural swimming pools and is home to a number of threatened animals, including deer, anteaters, giant armadillos and maned wolves. Two trails (1300m and 5km) explore the park, and there is also a mountain-biking route. Bus 128 from box E12 in the city bus station goes past the front gate.